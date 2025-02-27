With their third studio album set to drop this May, If That Makes Sense, indie rockers Spacey Jane have announced their biggest ever tour of Australia and New Zealand.

With the record set to drop on May 9th, the band will head out just weeks later for 20 shows in Wellington, Christchurch, Auckland, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Canberra, Newcastle, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Hobart, and Fremantle.

Spacey Jane will be joined on the road by special guests Phoebe Go and The Moving Stills (excluding Fremantle).

The tour news comes with the release of the second single from the album, “How to Kill Houseplants”. Check it out below.

The power pop ballad sees frontman Caleb Harper “confront his inability to repair a relationship as he battles the temptation to walk away.”

“I feel awful and I want to save this thing and I don’t know how to do it,” Harper said, adding of the houseplant metaphor, “I should know how to do this by now, but I don’t: I’ve killed 35 creeping ivies.”

General public tickets go on sale from 10am local time on Thursday, March 6th. Click here for more details.

SPACEY JANE 2025 AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR

Tuesday, May 27th

​Meow Nui, Wellington

Wednesday, May 28th

​Meow Nui, Wellington

Friday, May 30th

​Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch

Sunday, June 1st

​Auckland Town Hall, Auckland

Wednesday, June 4th

​The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Thursday, June 5th

​The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Sunday, June 8th

​Miami Marketta, Gold Coast​

Tuesday, June 10th

​Royal Theatre, Canberra

Thursday, June 12th

​The Station, Newcastle

Saturday, June 14th

​Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Sunday, June 15th

​Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Tuesday, June 17th

​Port Melbourne Industrial Centre for the Arts, Melbourne

Wednesday, June 18th

​​Port Melbourne Industrial Centre for the Arts, Melbourne

Saturday, June 21st

​Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Sunday, June 22nd

​Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Tuesday, June 24th

​Odeon Theatre, Hobart

Thursday, June 26th

​Freo Social, Fremantle

Friday, June 27th

​Freo Social, Fremantle​

Saturday, June 28th

​Freo Social, Fremantle​

Sunday, June 29th

​Freo Social, Fremantle​