With their third studio album set to drop this May, If That Makes Sense, indie rockers Spacey Jane have announced their biggest ever tour of Australia and New Zealand.
With the record set to drop on May 9th, the band will head out just weeks later for 20 shows in Wellington, Christchurch, Auckland, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Canberra, Newcastle, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Hobart, and Fremantle.
Spacey Jane will be joined on the road by special guests Phoebe Go and The Moving Stills (excluding Fremantle).
The tour news comes with the release of the second single from the album, “How to Kill Houseplants”. Check it out below.
The power pop ballad sees frontman Caleb Harper “confront his inability to repair a relationship as he battles the temptation to walk away.”
“I feel awful and I want to save this thing and I don’t know how to do it,” Harper said, adding of the houseplant metaphor, “I should know how to do this by now, but I don’t: I’ve killed 35 creeping ivies.”
General public tickets go on sale from 10am local time on Thursday, March 6th. Click here for more details.
SPACEY JANE 2025 AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR
Tuesday, May 27th
Meow Nui, Wellington
Wednesday, May 28th
Meow Nui, Wellington
Friday, May 30th
Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch
Sunday, June 1st
Auckland Town Hall, Auckland
Wednesday, June 4th
The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Thursday, June 5th
The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Sunday, June 8th
Miami Marketta, Gold Coast
Tuesday, June 10th
Royal Theatre, Canberra
Thursday, June 12th
The Station, Newcastle
Saturday, June 14th
Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
Sunday, June 15th
Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
Tuesday, June 17th
Port Melbourne Industrial Centre for the Arts, Melbourne
Wednesday, June 18th
Port Melbourne Industrial Centre for the Arts, Melbourne
Saturday, June 21st
Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide
Sunday, June 22nd
Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide
Tuesday, June 24th
Odeon Theatre, Hobart
Thursday, June 26th
Freo Social, Fremantle
Friday, June 27th
Freo Social, Fremantle
Saturday, June 28th
Freo Social, Fremantle
Sunday, June 29th
Freo Social, Fremantle