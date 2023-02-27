Sydney artist Spanian has shared a blistering rant about “gay pride” events, claiming that they are a mask for pedophiles to be able to interact freely with children.

Trigger warning: homophobia

Over the weekend, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade was held in Darlinghurst, and World Pride events are held from Friday, 17th Feb until Sunday, 5th of March. It’s the first time that World Pride has been held in the southern hemisphere and the event is held to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.

However, Spanian has taken to his Instagram account to claim that “dead-set pedophiles” hide behind the event, and use it to further their motives. Hip-hop artist Manu Crooks and former professional basketball player Andrew Bogut both voiced their support for Spanian’s video in the comments section.

“I’m fucking sick of this fucking perverted, putrid shit, like a bunch of dead set pedophiles hiding behind some fucking gay pride,” Spanian began in the video. He added, “How far is this until youse are showing dicks in the streets now?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spanian (@spanian.official)

The Aussie artist went on to reference non-binary pronouns and said that these are being forced “upon our kids”.

“We’re not even men, we’re not women. We’re fucking this, we’re that, we’re a hundred different things. Forcing it upon us. We say nothing. Everyone’s too scared to fucking say something. Then it’s forcing it upon our kids.”

Next, Spanian circled back to his unsupported, original sentiment suggesting that LGBTQIA+ events are connected to pedophilia.

“It’s gotten to the point now there’s fucking pornographic images in the streets with gay flags,” he said.

“These times are coming to an end. All of these child groomers hiding in plain sight, the times coming to an end, I’m not coping it no more. I’m fucking over it. I’m calling it out.”

The musician compared flyers promoting LGBTQIA+ events, which are currently plastered all over Sydney, to a recent campaign that Balenciaga released that featured pictures of children holding handbags that looked like teddy bears in bondage gear. Photos in another campaign by the brand included paperwork about child pornography laws.

I’ve never been one to “cancel” but fashion brand Balenciaga needs to be shut down. They used a CHILD in a BDSM themed photoshoot and have court documents discussing child p*rnography “visibly hidden” in the photos. This is a new low for society and a not-so-new high for Satan. pic.twitter.com/gx3WhlKKiX — Xaviaer DuRousseau (@XAVIAERD) November 21, 2022

“Anytime I see any of these putrid maggots, trying to hide their little shit, targeting kids, just like Balenciaga. It’s no fucking different. What they doing. Sick of this shit, we’re done. The whole country is done. The whole world is done,” he continued in his rant.

He continued, “What’s next? Walk around the streets, naked yourself, masturbating?”

“What else do we have to accept? Because we’re too scared to talk because you cancel everyone else. What else? What else do you want to be called? Huh? What else do you want to teach our children? Fucking sick of this. Fuck ’em.”

Former triple j host Hau Latukefu called Spanian out over the rant, calling it “dissapointing”.

“On a weekend that was meant to be about love, inclusion, self-worth, and pride, it was bloody disappointing to see Spanian’s rant. Equally disappointing to see those from our music community like and comment in support of it. Very telling. More love & power to my queer family,” he tweeted.

On a weekend that was meant to be about love, inclusion, self-worth, and pride, it was bloody disappointing to see Spanian’s rant. Equally disappointing to see those from our music community like and comment in support of it. Very telling. More love & power to my queer family. — Hau (@hauiebeast) February 27, 2023

If you are affected by this story and want to seek assistance, support is available to you. Contact QLife 1800 184 527 or webchat at qlife.org.au/resources/chat