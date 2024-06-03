Ahead of their debut album Only One Mode next month, SPEED announce their upcoming Australian tour in August and September, with tickets going on sale on from this Thursday.

Gearing up for Only One Mode’s release, SPEED have been busy. So far this year, they’ve released two new singles, with “REAL LIFE LOVE” releasing on May 1st, and “THE FIRST TEST” arriving last Friday accompanied by an energetic music video.

Recorded at The Chameleon Studios in Sydney and produced by frequent collaborators Thomas Elliot and Jack Rudder, ‘THE FIRST TEST’ gives fans a keen taste on what to expect on their debut album.

The Only One Mode album promises to be memorable, with SPEED’s popularity reaching its boiling point after years of continuous releases and a prominent live presence. To SPEED, the phrase “Only One Mode” means paying homage to the past hardcore bands that came before them, while also keeping true to how they believe hardcore music should be played. Only One Mode will feature 10 tracks from the group including “REAL LIFE LOVE” and “THE FIRST TEST”.

Aside from new music, SPEED have been busy touring internationally, currently on the final leg of their six-week North American tour, they’ll start their UK and Europe tour which features festival appearances alongside headline shows, before heading back to the States again next month.

The Only One Mode Australian tour will start in Brisbane on August 22nd, before Sydney the following night, two Melbourne shows on the 29th and 30th, an Adelaide show on the 31st, before finishing in Perth on the 1st of September. They’ll be joined by multiple international groups on tour, with the UK’s High Vis, Pain of Truth from the States, and Singapore’s Fuse all scheduled to perform, and local special guests still to be announced.

Despite their busy touring schedule, local fans will be excited to see Australia’s biggest hardcore group play their debut album on home soil. Tickets will go live on Thursday at 9am here, and Only One Mode is available for pre-order here.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

SPEED Australia Tour

With High Vis, Pain Of Truth, Fuse + special guests tbc

General sale begins Thursday, June 5th (9am local time)



Tickets available here

Friday, August 30th (18+)

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, September 1st (18+)

Magnet House, Perth, WA

Thursday, August 22nd

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, August 23rd

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, August 29th

Stay Gold, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, August 30th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, August 31st

Unibar Outdoors, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, September 1st

Magnet House, Perth, WA