SPEED are set to release their second EP titled ALL MY ANGELS in October.

The announcement comes as the group continues to push the boundaries of their sound and narrative.

ALL MY ANGELS has been born from loss. The EP, out October 23rd, comes in the wake of profound grief following the passing of three close friends in recent times. Slowly, but surely, heartbreak magnified what the group have always held dear: loving unconditionally without fear or regret.

More than a eulogy or homage to the events that influenced its making, the EP is a remark on how that experience empowered SPEED’s meaning and purpose. It’s about seizing clarity and peace and championing loyalty, brotherhood, and unity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPEED (@gangcalledspeed) Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

It represents a maturing of SPEED’s approach to music, pushing their sound and songwriting into new territory. Call and response chants have been intertwined with experimental synth, samples, and grooves, refining the raw energy of their earlier work.

Emerging out of the inner depths of Australia’s hardcore scene, SPEED are a grassroots success story. The group featured in Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s Future of Music 2025 series, while their debut album, ONLY ONE MODE, landed at No. 19 in Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s Top 100 Australian Albums of the 2020s So Far list. It also won the Best Hard Rock / Heavy Metal Album category at the ARIA Awards.

SPEED were also nominated in the Rolling Stone AU/NZ Awards in the Readers’ Choice category.

The debut showcased their uncompromising take on hardcore while elevating the genre’s presence in Australia and the world. They are proud champions of hardcore, saying that “Every win for our friends far and wide is a win for us and the scene as a whole”.

They are currently preparing for a tour across the US, kicking off on September 15th, before heading to the UK to support Malevolence on tour through October and November.

ALL MY ANGELS is out October 23rd.