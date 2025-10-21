Sydney hardcore band SPEED have been named among the massive lineup for Sick New World, alongside the likes of System Of A Down, Deftones, Korn, Evanescence, and Bring Me The Horizon.

The Australian band will play at both Sick New World Las Vegas, which has had two massively successful editions, as well as the inaugural Sick New World Texas.

Set for October 24th, 2026, the festival will take place at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, marking its first expansion.

Other acts named on the lineups include the controversial Marilyn Manson, AFI, Knocked Loose, and Mastodon, among many more. Plus, the festival will see a headline performance from Slayer, marking the 40th anniversary of their seminal album Reign in Blood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sick New World (@sicknewworld)

Emerging out of the inner depths of Australia’s hardcore scene, SPEED are a grassroots success story. The group featured in Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s Future of Music 2025 series, while their debut album, ONLY ONE MODE, landed at No. 19 in Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s Top 100 Australian Albums of the 2020s So Far list. It also won the Best Hard Rock / Heavy Metal Album category at the ARIA Awards, and the group were also nominated in the Rolling Stone AU/NZ Awards in the Readers’ Choice category.

The debut showcased their uncompromising take on hardcore while elevating the genre’s presence in Australia and the world. They are proud champions of hardcore, saying that “Every win for our friends far and wide is a win for us and the scene as a whole”.

SPEED have recently toured across the US, and are currently in the UK supporting Malevolence on tour. Their second EP, ALL MY ANGELS, is due for release tomorrow (October 23rd).

ALL MY ANGELS has been born from loss, coming in the wake of profound grief following the passing of three close friends in recent times. Slowly, but surely, heartbreak magnified what the group have always held dear: loving unconditionally without fear or regret.

More than a eulogy or homage to the events that influenced its making, the EP is a remark on how that experience empowered SPEED’s meaning and purpose. It’s about seizing clarity and peace and championing loyalty, brotherhood, and unity.