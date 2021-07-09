It’s been 25 years since we were first blessed with the iconic song ‘Wannabe’ by the Spice Girls and the legendary girl band are celebrating the milestone by reflecting on some of their favourite memories.

Geri Horner – aka Ginger Spice – acknowledged the anniversary with a bunch of nostalgic throwback snaps, to Instagram, writing: “25 years of ‘Wannabe’. Wow. The song that changed the lives of five girls from Britain.

“The first picture was taken in my back garden on a Sunday – we were all listening to the radio together that day we went to number 3 in the charts!!

“The black and white picture was from our first ever photoshoot!” she added.

Geri also revealed that upon forming the Spice Girls, she gifted each member a personalised gold ring.

“And the famous ring… I bought a gold ring for each of the girls when we first got together, as a symbol of our friendship. It’s a special bond that continues to stand the test of time.

“I’m so proud of everything we have achieved together, girls. BIG thank you to our amazing fans from all over the world for your support and loyalty. Love, Ginger. @emmaleebunton, @melaniecmusic, @officialmelb, @victoriabeckham #wannabe25.”

Mel C – best known as Sporty Spice – also celebrated with a message on her Instagram.

“25 years! Can you believe it?!” she wrote of the anniversary.

“With the help of our amazing fans, this song catapulted us on our incredible journey, so much love and thanks to you guys today, the wonderful Matt and Biff, and my darling Spice Girls.

“So many memories! The Strongroom, St Pancras, those stairs! And backflipping all over the World!

“Happy Birthday Wannabe! Can’t wait until we Zig a zig ahh again!!!”

Spotify has also teamed up with the Spice Girls to mark the occasion, giving listeners a slew of behind the scenes footage, as well as a new version of the ‘Wannabe’ music video.

In a statement, the Spice Girls said: “Spice Girls has always been about unity and inclusion, and it makes us so proud that after 25 years our music is still inspiring a whole new generation. Thanks to Spotify for keeping us connected to our fans around the world. Streaming has been a huge part of keeping our music alive and it’s amazing that so many people around the world listen to us on Spotify.”

