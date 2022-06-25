Mel C – known best as Sporty Spice – has spilled that fans could look forward to a Spice Girls reunion at Glastonbury in future.

Speaking to BBC Entertainment Correspondent Colin Paterson live from Somerset, England, Mel C said of a potential Spice Girls reunion at the famous festival: “It’s the dream, the absolute dream, yeah, we would love to do it … You know what, the girls and I, we have chatted about it. You know, it’s the biggest stage in the world, we have the best festival in the world right here.”

On whether the girls believe they can convince Victoria Beckham to get in on the reunion, she added: “Hmm, I have a good feeling.”

It’s not the first time the ’90s icon has hinted at a Spice Girls reunion – during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year, Sporty Spice confirmed that the girl group are “constantly” talking about doing another reunion tour.

When stand-in host Howard Mandel asked Mel C whether the group would do another reunion, the pop star reply was promising.

“I really hope so,” she said. “We’re talking about it. We are talking about it constantly. It was always the plan. We did these amazing stadium shows two years ago. It was the best thing we’ve ever done. The creative was so incredible. We had the best time.”

While Mel C didn’t mention anything about Australia, she did say that the group had to “come back to the US, [because] our fans here are amazing”.

In 2019 the Spice Girls tour consisted of Mel B, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton – Victoria Beckham declined the invitation. The tour, called Spice World, saw the women tour around the UK for three weeks and perform ten stadium shows.