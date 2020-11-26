Is this real life? It’s officially been confirmed that a new season of the comedy-gold, Aussie music-themed TV quiz show, Spicks And Specks will be hitting our screens in the new year.

TheMusic first reported a potential return-to-air for Spicks And Specks when they chatted with its original host, Adam Hills back in April of this year. A move not totally out of character for a year that’s been all about the nostalgia-fuelled reboots.

And when featured on The Green Room with Neil Griffiths podcast, in relation to more episodes, Hills said, “There was talk of doing a series of ten at some point this year, but then I had to juggle that around The Last Leg and the Paralympics. And now, the Paralympics have been cancelled as well, or postponed, so there’s definitely a possibility.”

Now, it’s been confirmed that the show will be returning for a brand new, ten-episode season.

Nothing makes for reboot goals like original cast members returning to the scene.

That’s why the 2021 return is basically guaranteed to be the cream of the crop, with original series host, Adam Hills set to grace the upcoming season, alongside comedic icons, Alan Brough and Myf Warhurst.

Over the course of the last year or so, we’ve been lucky enough to witness a number of reunion specials aired on TV, with each of the episode’s themes being dedicated to a particular era, for example, the ’90s.

To round out the year, we can look forward to their fourth and final special which will feature the year memorable year that was 2010. To commemorate the occasion, Kate Miller Heidke, Vance Joy and more will also be on deck.

While we wait for the final special episode, as well as next year’s new season, we’ll keep catching those old school re-runs and re-living it in all of its’ noughties glory.