Spicks and Specks is returning to the ABC next month, bringing with it a packed lineup of musicians, comedians, and live performers.

The ABC has today (June 10th) confirmed a brand-new season of the beloved music quiz show will premiere on July 8th. Returning to its familiar Wednesday night slot, the latest run reunites longtime hosts Adam Hills, Myf Warhurst, and Alan Brough, who will once again put Australia’s music knowledge to the test while tackling a fresh round of absurd challenges and musical mysteries.

Viewers can expect the trio to investigate questions ranging from whether music can be made using hospital equipment to imagining what the classic aria “Nessun Dorma” might sound like if it were inspired by a butt-scooting dog. The new season will also delve into the story behind what exactly happened when Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber spent time together in Japan.

Helping navigate the chaos is a stacked lineup of Australian music talent, including Amy Shark, Ruel, Rhonda Burchmore, Casey Donovan, Dami Im, Chris Cheney, Kate Miller-Heidke, Katie Noonan, and Caleb Harper.

The series will also welcome comedians and entertainers including Zoë Coombs Marr, Tommy Little, Denise Scott, Noah Szto, and Frank Woodley.

As has become a hallmark of the revived series, each episode will conclude with a live performance from some of Australia’s most respected artists. This season’s lineup includes Missy Higgins, Regurgitator, Keli Holiday, Wendy Matthews, Robert Forster, Ruby Fields, Playlunch, and Miss Kaninna.

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First debuting in 2005, Spicks and Specks became one of Australian television’s most enduring entertainment formats before returning in recent years with a series of specials and new seasons. The latest instalment continues the show’s celebration of Australian music, mixing trivia, comedy, and live performances with the chemistry that made the original series a fan favourite.

The new season of Spicks and Specks will premiere at 8:35pm on Wednesday, July 8th on ABC TV and ABC iview.