Australian music quiz show “Spicks and Specks” returns to ABC next month for a special 20th anniversary season, featuring a stacked lineup of musical guests.

The show welcomes artists like Megan Washington, Marcia Hines, Kram, Lucy Durack, and Robert Forster, along with comedians Julia Morris, Tom Ballard, Dave O’Neil, and Sara Pascoe, adding plenty of laughs.

Viewers can also expect performances from The Living End, Spiderbait, Montaigne, Paul Kelly, Emma Donovan, Pseudo Echo, and Barry Morgan with his organ. The show promises hits spanning from the 1870s, through the 1990s, and up to today.

This iconic music quiz show reunites comedian and host Adam Hills with team captains Myf Warhurst and Alan Brough for a new platinum season starting Sunday, June 15th.

Fan-favourite games like “Know Your Product”, “Substitute”, and “Sir Mix N Matchalot” return, alongside new games with names like “Frank Piñata”, “Musical Chers”, and “Will.A.I.am Shakespeare”.

“Hands on buzzers, it’s time to play Spicks & Specks. More music, more mayhem, more often,” teases the official promo. “20 years and still hitting the right notes.”

After taking a break in 2023, Spicks & Specks made its comeback to ABC last year, and now the show is back for more.

In a 2022 interview, Hills said the show is a joy to make and called this series one of the best.

“As the Australian live music scene slowly gets back on its feet, we wanna give it a leg up by showcasing some of the best new musicians Australia has to offer (as well as a couple of legends thrown in for good measure),” he said. “Of course, we’ll do it all with some of the best comedians in the country.”

“Spicks and Specks” will return on ABC TV and ABC iView on Sunday, June 15th at 7.30pm.

You can also catch up on previous seasons of Spicks & Specks ahead of the new season’s premiere via ABC iView.

For a trip down memory lane with classic “Spicks” intros, watch below.