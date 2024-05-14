It’s an exciting day for Spiderbait fans.

The iconic Aussie rockers have announced a nationwide tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album, Tonight Alright, and its lead track, “Black Betty”.

Spanning ten dates across the country from August to October, the ‘Black Betty 20th Anniversary Tour’ kicks off at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Tuesday, August 13th, making stops in all Australian capital cities as well as Newcastle, Wollongong, and the Gold Coast during August, September, and October.

Special guests for the tour include Sydney garage rock duo Polish Club, rock band Magic Dirt’s frontwoman Adalita, punk six-piece Private Function, and West Australia’s Abbe May.

Frontier members can access presale tickets from 10am (local time) on Monday, May 20th, before tickets go on sale at 10am (local time) on Wednesday, May 22nd. For tickets and further information, head to frontiertouring.com/spiderbait.

Here’s what Spiderbait have to say:

“I can’t believe it’s 20 years since we released “Black Betty” and it went to number 1,” says Kram. “Since then, the song has become a bit legendary for us and has racked up over a hundred million streams on Spotify and 75 million views on YouTube which is nuts. The whole ride has been so awesome and was so unexpected.

“So to mark this mad anniversary of our biggest hit we are announcing a very special tour to celebrate “Black Betty” and its 20th anniversary. We’re super pumped and can’t wait to see y’all out there. Come celebrate “Black Betty” with us!”.

“Nothing beats seeing live music, I’m really excited to bring everyone along with us and leave them with a big smile. Feels like we’re throwing a party in the machinery shed on the farm like the old days,” adds Janet.

“I loved touring this album 20 years ago, we went back to a raw guitar, bass and drums. That approach comes naturally to us,” says Whitt.

Tonight Alright debuted at #14 on the ARIA Albums Chart in 2004 and featured the band’s most popular song to date, “Black Betty”. “Black Betty” arrived fifteen years into Spiderbait’s career and reached the top of the ARIA Singles Chart two months after its debut and also hit the US Top 40 Rock Chart.

To celebrate Tonight Alright, Spiderbait will issue the album on vinyl for the first time. The 20th Anniversary edition – released on 26 July– arrives on limited edition red vinyl, with alternative artwork, imagery and an alternate version of the single, “Tonite”. Pre-order the vinyl HERE.

Spiderbait 2024 Australian Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring & New World Artists

Frontier Member pre-sale

via frontiertouring.com/spiderbait

Runs 24 hours from Monday, May 20th (10am local)

or until presale allocation exhausted

Tickets on sale Wednesday, May 22nd (10am local time)

Tuesday, August 13th

With special guests Polish Club

The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD (Lic. All Ages)

ticketmaster.com.au

Friday, August 16th

With special guests Polish Club

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA (18+)

moshtix.com.au

Saturday, August 17th

With special guests Polish Club

Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS (Lic. All Ages)

moshtix.com.au

Friday, August 30th

With special guests Polish Club

Bar On The Hill, Newcastle, NSW (Lic. All Ages)

oztix.com.au

Saturday, August 31st

With special guests Polish Club

Waves, Wollongong, NSW (18+)

moshtix.com.au

Saturday, September 14th

With special guest Abbe May

The Astor Theatre, Perth, WA (Lic. All Ages)

ticketek.com.au

Friday, September 20th

With special guests Private Function

Forum, Melbourne, VIC (18+)

ticketek.com.au

Saturday, September 21st

With special guests Polish Club

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW (Lic. All Ages)

ticketek.com.au

Sunday, October 22nd

With special guest Adalita

Miami Marketta Laneway, Gold Coast, QLD (Lic. All Ages)

oztix.com.au

Friday, October 25th

With special guest Adalita

UC Refectory, Canberra, ACT (Lic. All Ages)

moshtix.com.au