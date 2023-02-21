Sometimes all you want to hear in a song is an almighty racket, and Private Function have nailed this beautifully on their new single.

The Aussie punk rock favourites also know that a seemingly indecipherable song title is also hugely enjoyable. Allow the band to break down the meaning behind ‘Jusavinageez’:

“Pronounced with a hard ‘g’ sound (the ‘g’ in ‘goat’ or ‘galaxy’), the word ‘geez’ is a relatively common Australian/New Zealand slang word for ‘take a quick look at’… Is synonymous with ‘gander’ and ‘squiz’… ‘I was just having a geez at the newest issue of dickhead monthly and you were on the front cover’.”

Well that’s that, then. Is there a funner band in the entire country than Private Function when they’re on form? ‘Jusavinageez’ is relentlessly rowdy, insanely catchy, and barely lasts two minutes; the perfect punk capsule, in other words.

‘Jusavinageez’ is the third taste of the band’s eagerly-anticipated, 370HSSV 07773H (where’s the fun in having a normal album or song title?), which is set for release on Friday, March 31st via Still On Top Records (pre-save/pre-order here).

The band revealed their forthcoming album in truly unique fashion earlier this month, unveiling a world-first scratchy cover and mammoth fan giveaway.

The initial 3000 copies of the album will feature a genuinely scratchable cover, with three Australian-themed icons just waiting to be discovered underneath the panels.

But only one sleeve will feature three identical icons, which means that one lucky fan will receive the following: a signed test pressing of 370HSSV 0773H, $2999 in cash, directly from the band, as well as a photo of their face printed on all future pressings of the album across all variations, forever.

The power of Private Function even saw them overturn South Australia’s legislation on scratch and win promotions. After hearing about the band’s album, South Australia’s Liquor and Gambling Commissioner Dini Soulio decided to give them an full exception so that they could sell the scratch album sleeves in the state.

Private Function’s ‘Jusavinageez’ is out now.