Some massive Australian acts will take to the stage of Crowbar in December to celebrate the famous live music venue’s 13th birthday.

Bands like Spiderbait, The Chats, The Buoys and Redhook have been confirmed to play shows in the Sydney and Brisbane Crowbar venues.

Meanwhile, a surprise mystery act has also been locked in to play on Wednesday, December 17th, in Brisbane and Sunday, December 21st, in Sydney.

CROWBAR BIRTHDAY WEEK – DECEMBER 17–21

CROWBAR BIRTHDAY WEEK – DECEMBER 17–21



SYDNEY LINE-UP:

Wednesday, December 17th

RedHook

Thursday, December 18th

The Chats

Friday, December 19th

Cryptopsy

Saturday, December 20th

Spiderbait

Sunday, December 21st

*Mystery Act*

BRISBANE LINE-UP:

Wednesday, December 17th

*Mystery Act*

Thursday, December 18th

Cryptopsy

Friday, December 19th

Spiderbait

Saturday, December 20th

The Buoys

Sunday, December 21st

The Chats