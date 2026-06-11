Warning: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander viewers should be aware that this content contains images and names of deceased persons.

Spiderbait and more icons were inducted into the 2026 ARIA Hall of Fame in Sydney on Thursday night (June 11th).

Held at Carriageworks and hosted by Myf Warhurst, the ceremony honoured Gurrumul, Jenny Morris, Kate Ceberano, Spiderbait, The Living End, and Vika & Linda, marking the first time the ARIA Hall of Fame has been celebrated through a standalone event and set to broadcast nationally on the ABC on June 13th from 9:15pm.

The special broadcast, announced earlier this year as part of ARIA’s 40th anniversary celebrations, represents a significant evolution for the Hall of Fame, giving the inductions their own dedicated platform rather than being folded into the annual ARIA Awards ceremony.

The evening opened with a moving tribute to the late Gurrumul, whose family performed selections from Djarimirri, continuing the storytelling traditions that defined his music and cultural legacy. Rapper and songwriter Briggs delivered the induction, reflecting on Gurrumul’s enduring influence before members of his family accepted the honour on his behalf.

Punk-rock veterans The Living End followed with a high-energy performance featuring classics including “White Noise”, “All Torn Down”, and “Prisoner of Society”. Their induction came via a recorded message from longtime supporter Jimmy Barnes.

Kate Ceberano’s Hall of Fame moment was introduced by Eddie Perfect, who paid tribute to a career that has spanned more than four decades across music, theatre, television, and Australian popular culture. Ceberano later took to the stage herself, performing “Brave” alongside her daughter Gypsy Lee before closing with a rousing rendition of “Pash”.

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One of the night’s most celebrated performances came courtesy of Vika & Linda, who showcased the vocal chemistry that has defined their career through renditions of “Never Let Me Go”, “When Will You Fall For Me”, and “Where Do You Come From”. The duo were inducted by Julia Zemiro.

Elsewhere, actor Claudia Karvan welcomed Spiderbait into the Hall of Fame, recognising the trio’s lasting contribution to Australian rock music. The band later closed the evening with a crowd-pleasing set featuring “Calypso”, “Black Betty”, and “Buy Me a Pony”, bringing the audience to its feet.

Jenny Morris received a particularly unique tribute, with former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivering her induction. Morris’ catalogue was then celebrated through a special medley performance by Dan Sultan, Mia Wray, and Kate Miller-Heidke, who performed favourites including “You I Know”, “Break in the Weather”, and “She’s Gotta Be Loved”.

The ceremony brought together artists, industry figures, and music fans to celebrate not only the six inductees but also four decades of Australian music history.

The standalone ceremony forms a key part of ARIA’s 40th anniversary celebrations, honouring artists whose influence continues to shape Australian music and inspire future generations.