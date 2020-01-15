A documentary about legendary New York ratbags Beastie Boys is set to arrive in April. The film will be directed by longtime collaborator, filmmaker Spike Jonze.

Beastie Boys Story is set to debut on IMAX on April 3rd, it well then receive a global release on April 24th through Apple TV+.

The Jonze-directed film was written in collaboration with surviving Beastie Boys members Mike D and Ad-Rock. The documentary will pull from the 2019 two-man performance of the same name, and the group’s 2018 memoir, Beastie Boys Book.

“There are some friends you have lunch with so many times over the years, you know their order,” Mike D and Ad-Rock shared in a joint statement. “Spike is one of those friends. And even when you don’t recognize anything on the menu, he comes up with something good for the whole table. Like when we wondered what to do when our book comes out… then Spike placed his order: You will put on a show for the children.”

Spike Jonze added, “I owe Beastie Boys a lot. One time, they pulled me out of a burning ship, and another time they helped me cheat on my college exam to get into Florida State. So, it was a real privilege to get to reunite with them and help them tell their story.”

The unveiling of the documentary follows news that Spike Jonze will be releasing his first-ever photo book. A 256-page spread that features over 200 photos from the filmmaker’s time with the Beastie Boys. The book is set for release on March 17th.

The creative relationship between Beastie Boys and Jonze has spanned decades. Jonze first collaborated with the band on their music video for ‘Time For Livin’ back in 1993, and subsequently directed a slew of iconic music videos for them including ‘Sabotage’, ‘Sure Shot’, ‘Ricky’s Theme’ and ‘Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win’. Jonze also shot the cover of the groups 1999 greatest hits record, The Sound of Science.

