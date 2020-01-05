Beastie Boys have announced a new photo book with longtime collaborator, filmmaker Spike Jonze.

The creative relationship between Beastie Boys and Jonze has spanned decades. Jonze first collaborated with the band on their music video for ‘Time For Livin’ back in 1993, and subsequently directed a slew of iconic music videos for them including ‘Sabotage’, ‘Sure Shot’, ‘Ricky’s Theme’ and ‘Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win’. Jonze also shot the cover of the groups 1999 greatest hits record, The Sound of Science.

The upcoming book, Beastie Boys, is set to arrive on March 17th via Rizzoli. It marks the first-ever photography book from Jonze. The 256-page spread will feature more than 200 photos from the filmmaker’s personal archives.

“When they met for the first time in Los Angeles in 1993, the Beastie Boys and Spike Jonze were rising stars of their respective fields–the golden ages of both east coast hip hop and MTV,” Rizzoli shared in a statement. “Immediately a connection formed between the three MCs and the young filmmaker, which has lasted throughout their careers.

“This book shows the greatest act of the hip hop generation in their truest colors as only a close friend could see them–from going on stage at Lollapalooza to writing together at Mike D’s apartment; getting into character for a video to dressing up as old men to hit the basketball court; recording an album in the studio in Los Angeles to goofing around the streets of New York.”

In 2018, Jonze contributed to photos Beastie Boys Book, the band’s first official memoir.