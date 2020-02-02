The next stage of David Byrne’s acclaimed production is becoming a Spike Lee Joint.

David Byrne’s American Utopia production, currently on Broadway in New York, is getting the film treatment, with legendary filmmaker Spike Lee reported to be at the helm. American Utopia, the album, was released in 2018 to acclaim and saw Byrne touring globally.

The show, unique in its staging and execution, was so typically David Byrne, that it’s jump to Broadway wasn’t too surprising. Now, with the idea that American Utopia is now heading to screens, the ways it could be represented under Spike Lee’s vision makes it all the more interesting.

Byrne himself will be involved in the process, alongside the lead producers of the Broadway production of American Utopia.

“Pinch me.” Byrne has said of the new project. “This couldn’t have worked out better for this project. Spike Lee directing and Participant producing – two socially engaged teams, well, three if you count us in the band, coming together in what I feel will be something moving, important, and unlike anything anyone has seen before.”

American Utopia opened on Broadway in October last year and is continuing to run through until February 16th in New York. The album itself received a Grammy nomination and was also the first album by David Byrne to clock the #1 spot on the Album Chart.