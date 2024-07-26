Spilt Milk, the beloved travelling music, food, and arts festival, has dropped a bombshell by announcing it will not be going ahead in 2024.

After weeks of suspense and silence from the organisers, the news finally broke through a quirky yet heartfelt statement on the festival’s official page.

“Sorry pookies, we couldn’t get you the Spilt Milk you deserve this year. Sooo imma dip for a bit and come back when I can make all ur dreams come true. i miss u xx SPILT MILK,” read the message, leaving fans both puzzled and heartbroken.

The news came as a shock to punters who frequent the festival, especially after the stellar 2023 lineup that saw heavyweights like Post Malone and Dom Dolla lighting up the stages. Budjerah, Cub Sport, grentperez, Ocean Alley, and Peach PRC were also among the crop of artists to perform at last year’s festival.

Spilt Milk, known for its vibrant tour through Canberra, Gold Coast, Ballarat, and Perth, has become a staple in the festival calendar, eagerly awaited by music lovers across the country.

The sudden cancellation has left a void in the hearts of festival-goers who cherish the eclectic mix of music, food, and arts that Spilt Milk is famous for. The festival’s unique vibe and unforgettable experiences have garnered a dedicated following, making this news all the more devastating.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

While the organisers have kept the reasons for the cancellation under wraps, the promise of a return when they can “make all ur dreams come true” offers a glimmer of hope.

Here’s hoping that Spilt Milk makes a triumphant return, ready to deliver more of the magic that has made it a standout in the Australian festival scene.