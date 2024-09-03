Spilt Milk Festival may have postponed its annual 2024 event, but fans won’t be left hanging.

Instead, the festival organisers are throwing a series of exclusive House Parties in select cities to keep the spirit alive.

The Spilt Milk House Party will hit Perth on 17th November, the Gold Coast on 23rd November, and Newcastle on 24th November.

Despite being regular stops on the usual Spilt Milk tour, Canberra and Ballarat won’t be hosting these House Parties. In their signature quirky style, the festival explained, “Canberra and Ballarat – I luv u but mum said I couldn’t throw a party at yours.”

Tickets for the intimate events are expected to be in high demand, with limited availability due to the smaller venue sizes. To secure a spot, fans are encouraged to sign up for email alerts, update their email preferences and choose which House Party they want to attend.

For those eager to stay in the loop, following @houseparty_au on Instagram is a must, especially with the lineup set to drop this Wednesday, 5th September.

The anticipation is building, and fans are curious to see which artists will be gracing the stages at these unique events. If you’re more of a patient type, there’s an option to hit snooze on notifications until 2025 when the full-scale Spilt Milk returns.

This pivot to House Parties comes after the festival announced its postponement in July with a message to punters: “Sorry pookies, we couldn’t get you the Spilt Milk you deserve this year. Sooo imma dip for a bit and come back when I can make all ur dreams come true. I miss u xx SPILT MILK.”

The announcement left many fans both puzzled and heartbroken, especially after the success of last year’s festival, which featured heavyweights like Post Malone, Dom Dolla, and Peach PRC.

With Spilt Milk’s reputation for delivering top-notch music, food, and arts experiences, the House Parties are expected to carry that same energy, even on a smaller scale. As we wait for the full return in 2025, these House Parties offer a silver lining for fans looking to keep the party going.