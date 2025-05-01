Spilt Milk has dropped a mammoth lineup for its comeback 2025 event.

Rap icon Kendrick Lamar will headline the regional touring festival this December in Ballarat, Perth, Canberra, and the Gold Coast. This year has already been a monumental year for the Compton rapper, who picked up a string of Grammy Awards and performed one of the most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows in recent memory.

Joining Kendrick at the event is fellow rapper Doechii who will be making her first Australian trip since picking up the Grammy for Best Rap Album this year. Doechii’s song “Anxiety” reached #1 on the ARIA Chart, a recording that samples Gotye and Kimbra’s global hit from 2011, “Somebody That I Used to Know”, a multiple Grammy Award winner that logged eight weeks atop the national chart.

A number of international and local favourites have been confirmed on the bill this year including Sara Landry, Dominic Fike, Schoolboy Q, Chance Peña, The Rions, d4vd, Mia Wray, and Ninajirachi.

Check out the full Spilt Milk lineup and ticket on-sale dates below.

The news comes after Spilt Milk cancelled its 2024 event mid-last year, which came as a shock to many given the huge 2023 shows that featured the likes of Post Malone, Dermot Kennedy, Dom Dolla, and Ocean Alley.

Moshtix ticket request opens – Friday, May 2nd 2025

Presale tickets on sale – Thursday, May 8th 2025

Vodafone pre-sale – Thursday, May 8th 2025

GA tickets on sale – Friday, May 9th 2025

On sale times:

8AM AEST – Canberra

9AM AEST – Ballarat

10AM AEST – Perth (8AM AWST)

11AM AEST – Gold Coast

SPILT MILK 2025 LINEUP

KENDRICK LAMAR

DOECHII

SARA LANDRY

DOMINIC FIKE

SCHOOLBOY Q

(A-Z)

D4VD | NESSA BARRETT | SKIN ON SKIN | SOMBR

(A-Z)

BABY J | CHANCE PEÑA | CLUB ANGEL | DON WEST | ENNARIA | ESHA TEWARI | LYRIC | MIA WRAY | NINAJIRACHI | REBECCA BLACK | RUM JUNGLE | SOFIA ISELLA | SOUTH SUMMIT | THE DREGGS |

THE RIONS