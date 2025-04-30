It’s been a tough year for Australian festivals, but there is some good news – Spilt Milk is back for 2025.

The regional touring event has announced it will make its triumphant return this December with stops confirmed for Ballarat, Perth, Canberra and the Gold Coast. Check out all of the dates and venues below.

The news comes after Spilt Milk cancelled its 2024 event mid-last year, which came as a shock to many given the huge 2023 shows that featured the likes of Post Malone, Dermot Kennedy, Dom Dolla, and Ocean Alley.

“Sorry pookies, we couldn’t get you the Spilt Milk you deserve this year,” a statement released last year read.

“Sooo imma dip for a bit and come back when I can make all ur dreams come true. i miss u xx SPILT MILK.”

View this post on Instagram Love Music? Get the latest news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox. A post shared by Spilt Milk (@spiltmilk_au)

Confirmation of Spilt Milk’s 2025 events is no doubt welcome news for Australian festivalgoers who have been dealt several blows already this year, with major shows like Splendour in the Grass and Groovin the Moo being axed.

Speaking to Rolling Stone AU/NZ earlier this year, Chris O’Brien from Good Things Festival and head promoter at Destroy All Lines conceded that Australia’s festival scene is in a precarious position.

“I’ve never seen a more challenging festival environment in my life and have never seen so many festivals cancel in such a short space of time,” he said.

“Programming festivals is incredibly difficult as so many of our costs have sky rocketed over the past two to three years. The flow on effect is that the artists cost has also exploded and it makes it harder for them to come to Australia, so we have to pay more money to get them here.”

The Spilt Milk 2025 lineup is expected to drop soon. Tickets and sign up details can be found here.

SPILT MILK 2025

Saturday December 6th

Victoria Park, Ballarat | Wadawurrung

Sunday December 7th

Claremont Showground, Perth | Whadjuk

Saturday December 13th

Exhibition Park, Canberra | Ngunnawal

Sunday December 14th

Gold Coast Sports Precinct, Gold Coast | Kombumerri