The Spilt Milk 2025 set times have been revealed.

Returning next month with stops in Ballarat, Perth, Canberra, and the Gold Coast, Spilt Milk 2025 boasts an absolutely stacked lineup.

This year’s edition marks a return after its 2024 event was cancelled mid-last year, which came as a shock to many given the huge 2023 shows that featured the likes of Post Malone, Dermot Kennedy, Dom Dolla, and Ocean Alley.

Rap icon Kendrick Lamar will headline the regional touring festival this December, joined by the likes of Doechii, Ninajirachi, Sara Landry, Dominic Fike, Schoolboy Q, Chance Peña, The Rions, Mia Wray, and more. Check out the full lineup below — final tickets are still available for Perth.

Recent additions include Genesis Owusu and Lotte Gallagher, who were confirmed yesterday.

The 2025 set times across every stop of the regional festival are available via the Spilt Milk app.

SPILT MILK 2025

Presented by Kicks Entertainment

Supported by triple j

Saturday, December 6th (SOLD OUT)

Victoria Park, Ballarat | Wadawurrung, VIC

Sunday, December 7th (FINAL TICKETS)

Claremont Showground, Perth | Whadjuk, WA

Saturday, December 13th (SOLD OUT)

Exhibition Park, Canberra | Ngunnawal, ACT

Sunday, December 134th (SOLD OUT)

Gold Coast Sports Precinct, Gold Coast | Kombumerri, QLD

Lineup:

KENDRICK LAMAR

DOECHII

SARA LANDRY

DOMINIC FIKE

SCHOOLBOY Q

(A-Z)

GENESIS OWUSU | NESSA BARRETT | SKIN ON SKIN | SOMBR

(A-Z)

BABY J | CHANCE PEÑA | CLUB ANGEL | DON WEST | ENNARIA | ESHA TEWARI | LYRIC | MIA WRAY | NINAJIRACHI | REBECCA BLACK | RUM JUNGLE | SOFIA ISELLA | SOUTH SUMMIT | THE DREGGS |

THE RIONS | ALL ABOUT THE ENERGY WITH RESTRICTED

Local acts (A-Z)

Ballarat: ISGWAN | LARISSA LAMBERT | LEWIS LOVE | PARTY MCCARTY | RUBY LOU | TOM NETHERSOLE

Perth: DON DARKOE | NAMESAKE | SPICI WATER

Canberra: ELDEST | JEB B2B DIMSIM | SMARTCASUAL | SONIC REDUCER | SOPHIE EDWARDS | ZACATTACQ

Gold Coast: IXARAS | JJ4K | KESSIN | SADBOY. | SHIMMY | TRANCE MUMS