Legendary alt-rockers Spin Doctors are celebrating the 35th anniversary of their iconic 1991 debut album with a run of shows across Australia and New Zealand in 2026.

Returning to Australia for the first time since 1993, the band will not only visit all major cities but also take their electrifying live show to key regional Australian markets, giving fans across the country a chance to celebrate three and a half decades of funk-infused rock, soaring hooks, and the infectious energy that have defined their career.

Pocket Full of Kryptonite was a global smash, hitting No. 1 in both Australia and New Zealand, achieving Platinum status in Australia and Gold in New Zealand, and topping charts in multiple countries worldwide. Armed with two massive singles that helped define the ’90s, “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong”, Spin Doctors became one of the most recognisable bands of the era.

The tour will kick off on May 12th, 2026 in Fremantle, before shows in Adelaide, Geelong, Melbourne, Newcastle, Port Macquarie, Sydney, Townsville, Brisbane, and the Sunshine Coast. It’ll wrap up with a show in Auckland on May 27th.

The band will perform the iconic album in its entirety. Tickets will go on sale at 10am (local) on Thursday, December 4th. A presale will run from 10am (AEDT) on Tuesday, December 2nd — see here for details.

“I lived in Australia when I was a kid, and I’m friends with Dave Gleeson of Screaming Jets. It’s been something like 30 years since we played Australia, and we’ve never played New Zealand! Way too long! What have we been thinking?!?,” says Spin Doctors’ Chris Barron.

“I’m beside myself with anticipation. I can’t wait to relive good memories, see old and new friends, and rock Pocketful Of Kryptonite!!!”

SPIN DOCTORS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2026

Tuesday, May 12th

Metropolis, Fremantle WA

Wednesday, May 13th

The Gov, Adelaide SA

Friday, May 15th

The Story House, Geelong VIC

Saturday, May 16th

Forum, Melbourne VIC

Monday, May 18th

King Street, Newcastle NSW

Tuesday, May 19th

Port Macquarie Race Club, Port Macquarie NSW

Thursday, May 21st

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, May 22nd

The Warehouse, Townsville QLD

Sunday, May 24th

Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Monday, May 25th

Kings Beach, Sunshine Coast QLD

Wednesday, May 27th

Powerstation, Auckland NZ