The release of the concert film Spinal Tap at Stonehenge: The Final Finale has been paused, following the death of director Rob Reiner on Sunday.

While no release date had been set, Bleecker Street – which acquired the US distribution rights from Reiner in October – had initially set plans for an IMAX release in 2026. Per Variety, these plans have been put on hold out of respect.

Reiner was found dead with his wife, Michele Singer, inside their home. The couple were found having suffered multiple stab wounds, and according to TMZ, police are treating it as a homicide. The couple’s 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, was arrested as a key suspect shortly after the discovery, according to Los Angeles police. He has since been charged with two counts of murder.

Reiner’s filmography as a director alone charts decades, having helmed a number of beloved films, including This Is Spinal Tap, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Misery and A Few Good Men.

In the new Spinal Tap concert film, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer all reprise their roles as the fictional members of the heavy metal band Spinal Tap.

Together, they put on a once-in-a-lifetime concert marking the first-ever rock show filmed at Stonehenge, the historic English heritage site forever linked to Spinal Tap’s iconic song of the same name. Shania Twain, Eric Clapton, and Josh Groban all make guest appearances.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Earlier this year, the original This is Spinal Tap was reissued in a special remastered 41st anniversary edition via Bleecker Street and Fathom Entertainment. The sequel was also released in theatres in September.

Tributes for the Reiners have poured in from the entertainment industry, including Spinal Tap‘s Shearer, fellow director Paul Feig, and US Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who are all deeply mourning the loss.