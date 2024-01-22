2024 is still in its infancy but the dates for this year’s Splendour in the Grass are already here.

The iconic festival will head to North Byron Parklands from Friday, July 19th to Sunday, July 1st, with onsite camping available from Wednesday, July 17th.

In exciting news for seasoned Splendour attendees, you can sign up to become a Splendour Member before 5pm AEDT on January 30th if you’ve been to the festival five times or more. Sign up before this time to guarantee tickets for you and your crew in the 2024 Splendour Member pre-sale (sign up here).

So, the Splendour 2024 dates are here, but what about the lineup? That’s what we all really care about. According to organisers, this year’s lineup will be revealed soon, and Tone Deaf will bring you all the details as soon as they drop.

Splendour in the Grass recovered from the notorious ‘Splendour in the Mud’ in 2022 with a successful 2023 edition.

“I think I can speak for every Splendour in the Grass 2023 festivalgoer when I say: that was a big weekend,” hailed Tone Deaf‘s review last year.

“Despite marginally lower numbers than usual, attendees and performers were out in full force. The size of the festival was nothing short of a small town with all your favourite foods, drinks and brands. One could actually dislike live music – if that was even possible – and still find plenty to keep them occupied.”

Splendour in the Grass 2023 was packed up with talent wherever you looked on the lineup, with Skegss, BENEE, Ocean Alley, Dune Rats, and IDLES coming in for particular praise in Tone Deaf‘s review.

Previous years have seen artists as big as Coldplay, Mark Robson, Childish Gambino, and even Kanye West head to Byron Bay to perform at Splendour in the Grass.

Splendour in the Grass 2024

Ticket information available via splendourinthegrass.com

Friday, July 19th-Sunday, July 21st

North Byron Parklands, Byron Bay, NSW