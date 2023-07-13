This year Byron Bay icon Splendour in the Grass is celebrating its 21st year with massive headliners, heaps of Aussie musicians, and stacks of fun to be had across the entire North Byron Parklands.

For those of you feeling a bit overwhelmed by everything Splendour has to offer, we’ve compiled our top five musts for the three days. Grab your besties and your gumboots and get ready to have the time of your life.

1. Lizzo

Let’s get the obvious one out of the way first – Grammy Award winner, songwriter, rapper, flautist and all-around legend, Lizzo is your non-negotiable must-attend set at Splendour 2023. Since her debut album, Cuz I Love You, in 2019, Lizzo has blasted her way into our hearts with banger after banger, preaching self-love and good vibes.

Expect tracks including 7x Platinum single “Truth Hurts”, which became the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 #1 by a solo female rap artist ever, to “About Damn Time”, which was named Record of the Year at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Plus, there’s “2 Be Loved”, “Good As Hell”, “Special” and “Juice”. It’s going to be the biggest party in the country and you’re guaranteed to come away feeling pretty damn special yourself. And that’s before she even gets the flute out.

2. The Forest

Keep your dancing shoes on for The Forest, Splendour’s haven for underground and alternative beats. This year, the lineup includes Mexican-Australian producer Unseen Dimensions and Aussie psy/prog act Twisted Sibling, among many others. It’s not just about chasing the bass at The Forest, there’s also dancers, fire eaters, video art and much more on offer.

From organic sounds, psytrance and glitch hop to drum and bass and techno, The Forest is an electronic music wonderland with something for everyone. There are even pyrotechnics and ritual transformative artworks; plus it’s the best place to keep the party going with acts on ‘til 2am on all three nights.

3. Byron Bay Brewery Bar

All the dancing will definitely have you working up a thirst, and the Byron Bay Brewery Bar is the perfect place to quench it. Back again in 2023, the Byron Bay Brewery Bar will be pumping from pre-opening night on Thursday, July 20 all the way through to the Sunday, with DJs and bands keeping the vibes immaculate while you enjoy an effortlessly refreshing Byron Bay Premium Lager or a new Byron Bay Brewery Fruit Lager.

Get down to a stacked line-up of the best in Aussie rock and indie, including the Beddy Rays, Cool Sounds, The Grogans and many more. Plus, as a little treat, on Thursday night they’ll be holding an extra special opening night party with special performances and giveaways. Pop by, grab a cold beverage and get ready to celebrate the good times.

For a full list of set times for the Byron Bay Brewery Bar at Splendour click here.

4. Pussy Riot founder Nadya Tolokonnikova at the Splendour Forum

At the Splendour Forum, you can give your feet a break while engaging your mind with interviews, panel chats and mindful mixers designed to spark debate and reflection. This year, among sessions on pill-testing, and the Voice to Parliament, you can see activist and Pussy Riot founder Nadya Tolokonnikova in conversation with journalist Hamish Macdonald.

Nadya will talk about her life as an internationally recognised artist, the creation of Pussy Riot, her time as one of the “most wanted” criminals in Russia and her two-year jail sentence as part of her activism against Vladimir Putin.

At the Splendour Forum, you’ll also be able to hear from everyone’s favourite scientist, Dr Karl, and watch a director’s cut of Aussie hip hop documentary Burn Gently. An excellent way to add a little bit of brain food to your festival weekend.

5. Yeah Yeah Yeahs

After being forced to cancel their Australian tour and Splendour appearance in 2022 due to health concerns, New York indie rock icons the Yeah Yeah Yeahs are back on the bill in 2023. It’s been 10 whole years since they were last here, playing Big Day Out in 2013, and they’ve promised a monster set to make up for their absence.

At the end of 2022, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs dropped Cool It Down, their first studio album in almost a decade, crashing together their signature heart-breaking lyrics, dancefloor-ready riffs and the indie sleaze nostalgia that’s infiltrated street style around the world. This is one you won’t want to miss.