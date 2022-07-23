The second day of Splendour in the Grass is set to go ahead following chaotic weather that forced organisers to cancel Friday’s event.

“The site is weather affected,” organisers said on Saturday.

“However don’t let it wash away your spirit! We have waited three long years for this and have worked so hard to bring you the show.

“Be patient, kind and safe.”

Due to ongoing weather conditions causing issues onsite, Splendour in the Grass had been forced to cancel Friday’s events.

Yesterday, the festival organisers released a statement on social media. “A significant weather system is currently sitting off the east coast and may reach land later today bringing more rainfall,” the statement explained.

“In the interest of patron safety and in consultation with all relevant emergency services, we have decided to err on the side of caution and cancel performances on the main stages today only – Amphitheatre, Mix Up, GW McLennan and Park(lands) Stages.”

The choice to cancel Friday’s performances was met with anger from punters and artists alike, with Jungle Giants’ Same Hales telling triple j, “It’s a weird vibe backstage, everyone’s a little shocked.

“It just doesn’t feel real at the moment.”

“Obviously it’s serious,” he added. “Safety first of course – I feel for everyone that was in line for 12 hours last night; all the artists that made they way to get here.”

One punter told The Guardian that many ticketholders had been left with flooded tents and forced to sleep in their cars.

“We have a gazebo and two tents attached, one of the tents is totally flooded, the other one is a bit luckier … but we won’t sleep in it,” one said on Friday night.

“Some of the people are underwater, it’s not just like a bit of mud, you can’t camp there, people are parked in and they can’t get out.”

Either way, be sure to bring your gumboots.

