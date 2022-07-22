Due to ongoing weather conditions causing issues onsite, Splendour in the Grass has been forced to cancel Friday’s events.

The festival organisers released a statement on social media. “A significant weather system is currently sitting off the east coast and may reach land later today brining more rainfall,” the statement explained.

“In the interest of patron safety and in consultation with all relevant emergency services, we have decided to err on the side of caution and cancel performances on the main stages today only – Amphitheatre, Mix Up, GW McLennan and Park(lands) Stages.”

According to the statement, other destinations spaces such as Global Village will remain open for any patrons already onsite as well as those at the Byron Events Farm satellite campground.

Ticket holders affected directly by the news will be contacted by Moshtix over the coming week via the email address used to purchase their ticket. “We ask for patience while we work through the refund process,” the Splendour organisers added.

It comes just a few hours after campers heading to North Byron Parklands were informed they had to go to Byron Events Farm due to the ongoing weather conditions.

As Tone Deaf showed earlier, Splendour fans had been doing their best to make the most of the festival despite the rain and the mud. Despite this, there were repeated calls on social media for the festival to be cancelled.

Splendour in the Grass 2022 is scheduled to take place at North Byron Parklands from today until Sunday, July 24th. The lineup includes Gorillaz, The Avalanches, Amyl and the Sniffers, and The Strokes.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.