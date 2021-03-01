These uncertain times have resulted in unprecedented changes. Now Splendour In The Grass (SITG) has postponed its dates once again.

For the third time over the course of the last year or so, Byron Bay’s, Splendour In The Grass has pushed back its dates due to COVID-19 related factors.

In a pandemic-free world, SITG would have gone down without a hitch in July 2020 and we’d already be gearing up for the next 2021 rendition. We would’ve danced, we would’ve gotten muddy and all the rest of it.

But there’s no point in getting caught up in the coulda, woulda, shoulda, so instead let’s do our bloody best to cast our attention to what will be for this year.

As you guessed, SITG will not be going ahead this year in July, however it is now set for its biggest comeback ever in November, with the current dates locked in for Friday 19th of November, until Sunday 21st of November 2021.

The festival took to Instagram to share the announcement. They wrote, “As we can’t stage the event that you know and love within the current restrictions and international border closures, it is with a great deal of consideration that Splendour in the Grass is moving to November 19, 20 & 21, 2021✨ If you’re hungry for some good news, then you’ll love this!! @gorillaz, @thestrokes & @feliciathegoat are all locked in to play Splendour in November!”

As per the announcement, on a majorly positive note the event’s trio of headliners: The Strokes, Gorillaz and Tyler, The Creator are available to take to the stage on the new dates.

A stellar line-up for a stellar 20th anniversary event.

SITG co-founders, Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco have said, “Huge thanks to our headliners for being flexible and to our amazing Splendour community for their ongoing support. We miss you and we can guarantee that when we see you in November it’s going to be worth the wait!”

Watch Splendour In The Grass 2021 headliners, Gorillaz in ‘Dirty Harry’.