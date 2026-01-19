Following overwhelming demand, Split Enz have added another new tour date to their 2026 Australian reunion tour.

The legendary New Zealand band are kicking off their Australian tour on May 13th at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, before hitting Sydney’s ICC Theatre on May 18th and May 19th, Perth’s RAC Arena on May 22nd, and Adelaide’s Entertainment Centre on May 25th. The lineup brings together Tim Finn, Neil Finn, Eddie Rayner and Noel Crombie, with Matt Eccles on drums, and James Milne on bass.

In November, they added the second Sydney show after the first quickly sold out, and now, they’re doing the same for Melbourne. Following the now sold-out kick off show at Rod Laver Arena, Split Enz will play Melbourne again the following night, May 14th.

Tickets for the new show go on sale at 12pm (local) on Thursday, January 22nd. Artist and Mastercard presales will run from 11am (local) on Tuesday, January 20th, before a Live Nation presale at 11am (local) on Wednesday, January 21st — register here.

Formed in Auckland in 1972, Split Enz (originally Split Ends) operated in their own universe from day one, stitching together folk, art-rock, theatrical flourishes and new wave long before any of it had names. They didn’t chase trends; they set them. Their influence runs right through the past five decades of Australasian music, even as their catalogue has remained as idiosyncratic and inventive as ever.

Their last live outing on Aussie shores came at 2009’s Sound Relief concert at the MCG. Split Enz were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2005.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the band’s debut album Mental Notes, and to celebrate, the first instalment of a landmark archival project has dropped — ENZyclopedia Volumes One & Two — which presents a comprehensive tribute to the visionary and influential band.