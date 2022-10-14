The Anti-Defamation Commission has requested that the Australian versions of Spotify and Apple Music remove Kanye West’s music in light of his recent anti-Semitic posts.

The rapper was kicked off Twitter after he shared a post that read; “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

“The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also,” he continued.

“You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

It’s inferred that West was referencing DEFCON 3, which is an alert used in the US military that means “increase in force readiness above normal readiness” and is regularly used to signal a serious threat.

Good morning East Coast. To catch you up: Kanye declared war on Jews via Twitter. Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN He proclaimed he can’t be antisemitic because black people are Jews. Twitter removed his tweet. Waiting for Kanye to wake up and continue his wild online rampage against Jews. pic.twitter.com/t4FcyTiixm — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 9, 2022

Instagram had previously restricted Kanye’s account after he insinuated that his fellow rapper Diddy, real name Sean Combs, was being controlled by Jews.

Now, Dr Dvir Abramovich, who is a chair of The Anti-Defamation Commission which is a Melbourne-based non-profit has told News.com.au that he will be sharing an official notice with Spotify and Apple Music’s Australian counterparts on Monday to request that the Grammy award-winning musician’s tracks are removed.

“There is no reason on Earth to keep hosting this artist and to allow him to thrive while hurting and vilifying vulnerable people,” Dr Abramovich said.

“This is not about censorship or free speech since Kanye can still create music and perform.

“This is about corporations saying that profits will never come first and that at a time when Jewish people, here and around the world, are facing an unprecedented surge in violence and harassment both online and offline, they, as entertainment titans, will take every possible measure to combat this growing threat.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.