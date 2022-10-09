Kanye West is quickly running out of social media platforms to make his controversial posts.

Just one day after Instagram restricted the rapper’s account, his Twitter account has now been locked after he posted alleged antisemitic material.

His Twitter account was locked on Sunday, October 9th after Kanye tweeted claiming he was going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE”, which was perceived to violate Twitter’s policies against hate speech.

“The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” he wrote in a tweet over the weekend. The tweet has since been removed and West’s account locked.

Instagram had previously restricted Kanye’s account after he insinuated that his fellow rapper Diddy, real name Sean Combs, was being controlled by Jews.

Kanye’s Twitter lockout comes after he was warmly welcomed back to the social media platform by Elon Musk, Twitter’s likely future owner. He had been quiet on Twitter for around two years, preferring Instagram to make his controversial posts, but he returned to the former to blast Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for allegedly “kicking him off” Instagram.

Other notable tweets since his return include asking his followers, “Who do you think created cancel culture?” As for how long Kanye will be locked out of the social media platform, it could be anywhere from 12 hours to 7 days.

