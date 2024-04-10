Stand Atlantic have announced a 2024 Australian tour.

The Sydney band are heading along the East Coast this August, performing at The Forum, Roundhouse, and Fortitude Music Hall (see full dates below). They’ll be supported by Sly Withers and Vana along the way.

Tickets to the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 12th at 10am AEST. This will be Stand Atlantic’s biggest shows in their home country to date.

“It feels like it’s been forever since we were able to showcase a proper headline show in the motherland of Australia. This tour is going to be something absolutely special and unique. It’ll be the biggest rooms we have ever headlined and we’re excited to put the biggest show of our lives to fit. we cant wait for you to join us!” says the band’s vocalist and guitarist Bonnie Fraser.

Stand Atlantic are touring in support of their new album Was Here, set for release on August 23rd, just a few days before their tour begins. Their fourth studio album contains latest single “GIRL$”, a collaboration with Lynn Gunn of PVRIS and Mexico’s Bruses.

“I feel like the message of the song speaks for itself, I wanted to show my appreciation for women and personally, my experience growing up knowing I was attracted to women but still feeling like I had to fit the mould of the male gaze, just based on the way I was influenced by a male dominated society,” Fraser says of the track.

“I hope other queer women and women in general resonate with this track, but also anyone in between. I wrote it for anyone who’s ever felt squashed by the strange and subtle pressures society can place on young people based off old as shit paradigms.”

Stand Atlantic’s Was Here is out August 23rd via Hopeless Records (pre-save/pre-order here).

Stand Atlantic 2024 Australian Tour

With Sly Withers & Vana

Ticket information available via standatlantic.com

August 28th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

August 30th

UNSW Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW

August 31st

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD