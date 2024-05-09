Stand Atlantic have released a heartwarming new single titled “LOVE U ANYWAY”.

The track marks a significant milestone for lead vocalist Bonnie Fraser, as it is her first foray into love-themed songwriting.

“‘LOVE U ANYWAY’ is the first explicit love song i’ve ever done. I tried to draw on my experience of how I felt in relationships that have huge ups and massive lows – you get addicted to the cycles together but ultimately you hold onto the idea that you will love each other through it all. Spoiler alert, it did not last forever for me but the song’s message is still cute as hell so the lyrics STAY!!!” Fraser explains.

“LOVE U ANYWAY” is accompanied by a vibrant music video that showcases the band’s tight-knit camaraderie, which you can watch below.

The track is a taste of the pop-punk band’s forthcoming album, Was Here, set to be released on August 23rd through Hopeless Records. It’s the follow-up to their 2022 album F.E.A.R., which reached the top 10 of the ARIA Albums Chart that year.

Following the album’s release, Stand Atlantic are hitting the road for their Australian headline tour, which will take place across the east coast this August. The tour will feature the largest venues they’ve headlined to date. They’ll be supported by Sly Withers and VANA at select shows.

Stand Atlantic’s “LOVE U ANYWAY” is out now. Was Here is out August 23rd via Hopeless Records (pre-save/pre-order here).

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Stand Atlantic 2024 Australian Tour

With Sly Withers & Vana

Ticket information available via standatlantic.com

August 28th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

August 30th

UNSW Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW

August 31st

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD