RedHook and Stand Atlantic are heading out on a 14-date regional tour across Australia in March and April 2025.
The tour starts in Forth, Tasmania, before traveling through Hobart, Adelaide, Fremantle, Margaret River, Canberra, Albury, Torquay, Frankston, South Morang, Newcastle, the Gold Coast, and finishing on the Sunshine Coast.
Stand Atlantic are returning home after a successful world tour to celebrate their new album, WAS HERE. Known for their dynamic live performances, the band has played over 500 shows worldwide in the past five years, solidifying their reputation as one of Australia’s biggest music exports.
Lead vocalist Bonnie Fraser shared her excitement about the upcoming tour:
“We are so stoked to be back touring across regional Australia and joined by our close friends RedHook. Very excited to see you all in some small rooms and getting hot and sweaty with ya’ll.”
RedHook will join the tour after recently topping the ARIA Australian album charts with their album Mutation. They’ll also be joined by local artists at each stop, adding variety to the lineup.
Tickets are available now via standatlantic.com/tour.
Stand Atlantic & RedHook 2025 Regional Australian Tour
Friday, March 21st
The Forth Pub, Lutruwita/Forth, TAS
Saturday, March 22nd
Uni Bar, Lutruwita/Hobart, TAS
Thursday, March 27th
The Gov, Tarndanya/Adelaide, SA
Friday, March 28th
Freo Social, Boorloo/Fremantle, WA
Saturday, March 29th
The River, Wooditchup/Margaret River, WA
Tuesday, April 1st
The Baso, Ngunnawal/Canberra, ACT
Wednesday, April 2nd
Beer Deluxe, Bungambrawatha/Albury, NSW
Friday, April 4th
Torquay Hotel, Wadawurrung/Torquay, VIC
Saturday, April 5th
Pier Bandroom, Monmar/Frankston, VIC
Sunday, April 6th
Commercial Hotel, Wurundjeri/South Morang, VIC
Wednesday, April 9th
King Street, Mulubinba/Newcastle, NSW
Thursday, April 10th
UOW UniBar, Dharawal/Wollongong, NSW
Saturday, April 12th
Miami Marketta, Yugambeh/Gold Coast, QLD
Sunday, April 13th
Solbar, Kabi Kabi/Sunshine Coast, QLD