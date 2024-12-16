RedHook and Stand Atlantic are heading out on a 14-date regional tour across Australia in March and April 2025.

The tour starts in Forth, Tasmania, before traveling through Hobart, Adelaide, Fremantle, Margaret River, Canberra, Albury, Torquay, Frankston, South Morang, Newcastle, the Gold Coast, and finishing on the Sunshine Coast.

Stand Atlantic are returning home after a successful world tour to celebrate their new album, WAS HERE. Known for their dynamic live performances, the band has played over 500 shows worldwide in the past five years, solidifying their reputation as one of Australia’s biggest music exports.

Lead vocalist Bonnie Fraser shared her excitement about the upcoming tour:

“We are so stoked to be back touring across regional Australia and joined by our close friends RedHook. Very excited to see you all in some small rooms and getting hot and sweaty with ya’ll.”