There’s no slowing down William Shatner, even at the age of 94.

As per Louder, the legendary Star Trek actor is working on a heavy metal album, which is filled with some very big names.

The record reportedly features contributions from Zakk Wylde and Henry Rollins alongside covers of metal titans such as Judas Priest, Black Sabbath, and Iron Maiden.

Shatner announced the record, which doesn’t yet have a title, in a statement via his team yesterday (February 19th).

The record is described as “a heavy metal extravaganza powered by a veritable army of metal stars – each one personally selected and hand-picked by Shatner.”

“Metal has always been a place where imagination gets loud. This album is a gathering of forces – each artist bringing their fire, their precision, their chaos. I chose them because they have something to say, and because metal demands honesty…” Shatner shared in the statement.

“I’ve spent a lifetime exploring in both reality and fiction. Now I am stepping out into the unknown once again with my new project in heavy metal. I am covering Black Sabbath, Judas Priest and Iron Maiden as well as a number of new songs written by my team. The whole project is destined for this year. I hope you will join me in the exploration.”

Shatner’s album is set to be released later this year.

Alongside Wylde and Rollins, the record will also feature Ritchie Blackmore (Rainbow, Deep Purple), Edgar Froese (Tangerine Dream), and Wayne Kramer (MC5).

Shatner is actually no stranger to music. He previously released several musical and spoken-word albums throughout his career.

His last record, Where Will the Animals Sleep? Songs for Kids & Other Living Things, arrived in 2024.

Shatner was hospitalised in September following an undisclosed medical emergency. He made a social media post around Thanksgiving accompanied by a caption that stated he was “especially thankful this year as we are blessed beyond measure with heath, family and a beautiful gathering.”