Speaking about the Pantera tour in 2023, Zakk Wylde said that he was ‘beyond honoured’ to be part of the lineup.

Zakk Wylde is excited about the Pantera tour in 2023. Last week, Billboard reported that Zack, along with Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante would join the lineup.

Speaking to Danny Wimmer Presents at the Inkcarceration festival, Wylde claimed – in what were his first comments about the lineup – that he was ‘beyond honoured’ to be part of the lineup.

He also claimed that this decision – of having Wylde join the band for a tour – had been in the making for years, since before Vinnie Paul passed away.

“When Vinnie [Paul] was still alive, when the fellows were all talking about doing it I just always told them, I said, ‘Of course I would… If you asked me, why would I not do it? I’m going to honor Dime.’” he said, comparing his situation to another set of greats.

Wylde added: “It could be like Noel Redding and Mitch Mitchell asking Eric Clapton if he would go out and honor Jimi [Hendrix] and Eric playing Jimi‘s stuff and singing Jimi‘s songs and they’re going out as the ‘Jimi Hendrix celebration.’ And he’s going honor his buddy and he’s going play his songs. I think it’s a beautiful thing.”

“When we do the ‘Dimebash‘… it’s a celebration of Dime‘s greatness. It’s a Pantera celebration — that’s what it is. It’s a beautiful thing.” Wylde said. “You’re celebrating Vinnie and Dime‘s greatness and you’re celebrating all the mountains that Pantera conquered and crushed.”

Of course, he knows that it’s not Pantera, but given his connection with the group, he’s stoked about it anyway.

“Pantera is those four guys — it’s Phil [Anselmo], Rex [Brown], Dime and Vinnie. But it’s just like when [Led] Zeppelin went out with Jason Bonham playing, it was phenomenal.” said he. “I’m beyond honored to be a part of it.”

Watch Zakk Wylde talking about Pantera: