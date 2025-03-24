K-pop powerhouse STAYC are heading Down Under for the very first time, bringing their second world tour, ‘STAY TUNED’, to Australia and New Zealand this July — and fans better get their lightsticks and lungs ready.

The six-member group, known for their ultra-infectious bangers like “Teddy Bear,” “ASAP” and “RUN2U,” will hit Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on the 3rd of July, Melbourne’s Festival Hall on the 5th, and Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on the 8th, before heading over the ditch to perform at Auckland’s Spark Arena on the 11th.

The tour kicks off in Seoul on the 12th of April and will travel through Asia before making its way to Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Singapore, and beyond — including the group’s first-ever shows in Japan.

Since their 2020 debut with Star to a Young Culture, STAYC — made up of Sumin, Sieun, ISA, Seeun, Yoon and J — have carved out a space as one of K-pop’s leading fourth-gen girl groups. Their 2023 track “Teddy Bear” hit No. 5 on the Billboard Korea chart and made waves globally, while their 2024 debut full-length album Metamorphic landed on Spotify’s “Top Albums Debut” charts in both the U.S. and worldwide.

Known for their addictive “TEENFRESH” concept, STAYC’s energetic sound, vibrant visuals, and tight choreo have earned them a rapidly growing international fanbase — and the ‘STAY TUNED’ tour is set to take things to the next level.

Whether you’re a longtime SWITH or a recent convert, this will be one for the books.

Tickets will be available starting Monday, March 31 at 12pm (AU/NZ local time), for further information please see: https://stayc.lnk.to/tour.

STAYC ‘STAY TUNED’ 2025 Australia/New Zealand Dates:

Thu 3rd July – Sydney – Hordern Pavilion

Sat 5th July – Melbourne – Festival Hall

Tue 8th July – Brisbane – Fortitude Music Hall

Fri 11th July – Auckland – Spark Arena