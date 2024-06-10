Steel Panther have announced a 2024 Australian tour.

The heavy metal legends will bring their tongue-in-cheek anthems and signature humour to shows in Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne at the end of October (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, June 18th at 12pm AEST. The TEG MJR and TEG Live pre-sales begin on Monday, June 17th at 9am AEST.

The US band can’t wait to head Down Under.

“Panther, Panther, Panther, Oi Oi Oi!!!! It’s that time once again, Steel Panther have stolen their mum’s credit cards and bought flights to Australia,” they say.

“On this tour Down Under, we are planning on rocking you so hard that you will need to make a doctor’s appointment to fix all the organs that will explode from the deep, penetrating joy of partying with these American heavy metal legends and world-class athletes.”

Steel Panther are visiting Australia as part of their ‘On the Prowl’ world tour, which will hit the US and Europe before arriving Down Under.

Steel Panther formed in 2000, and have been at the epicentre of heavy metal glamour and debauchery ever since. Over the past two decades, they’ve earned a global reputation as the world’s premiere party band, combining hard rock rhythms with comedy chops.

Steel Panther released their sixth full-length album, On the Prowl, last year, self-producing the record. It contained singles including “On Your Instagram”, “Friends with Benefits”, and “1987”, the latter of which charted well in Germany.

Steel Panther 2024 Australian Tour

TEG MJR & TEG Live pre-sale begins Monday, June 17th (9am AEST)

General sale begins Tuesday, June 18th (12pm AEST)

Ticket information available via teglive.com.au

Friday, October 18th

Metro City, Perth, WA

Monday, October 21st

AEC Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, October 23rd

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, October 24th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, October 26th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC