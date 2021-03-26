Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Steel Panther is set to unleash chaos with their mini-festival, The Heavy Metal Rules Tour, set to touch down in Australia in October.

Steel Panther has enlisted the help of some of the finest names in rock, like Sevendust, Dead Letter Circus, Lagerstein, Devilskin and Bare Bones, to help celebrate the return of live music with one very special festival at Eaton’s Hill Hotel in Brisbane on Saturday, October 30th.

The forthcoming Steel Panther tour will kick off at New Zealand’s Powerstation on Sunday October 24th before heading to Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne October 26th, Newcastle Entertainment Centre on October 28th, Hordern Pavilion in Sydney on October 29th and finally, Eaton’s Hill Hotel, Brisbane on Saturday 30th October.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now at mjrpresents.com. You can find all the relevant information below.

Check out ‘Always Gonna Be A Ho’ by Steel Panther

Steel Panther ‘The Heavy Metal Rules Tour’

Sunday 24th October 2021

Powerstation, Auckland, NZ

(Sevendust will not appear)

Tuesday 26th October 2021

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Thursday 28th October 2021

Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle

Friday 29th October 2021

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Saturday 30th October 2021

Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane

Mini-Festival featuring Dead Letter Circus, Lagerstein,

Devilskin & Bare Bones.