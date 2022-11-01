Stella Donnelly will embark on a massive tour around Australia next year in support of her latest album Flood.
Fresh off the back of a huge year of touring in 2022, which included shows supporting Mitski and festival slots at the likes of Primavera, the singer-songwriter will hit the road Down Under from February until April.
Beginning in Melbourne on Friday, February 24th, she’ll then perform in 12 other cities before finishing her tour in Margaret River on Saturday, April 1st (see full dates below). Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, November 4th.
Support will be provided by rising singer-songwriter Mia June, who also hails from Western Australia like Donnelly.
The tour is in support of Donnelly’s second studio album Flood, which she released in August to positive reviews. “With its thoughtful mixture of sonic experimentation and classic touches, Flood achieves exactly what a sophomore album should,” Rolling Stone AU/NZ wrote in a four-year review.
The eagerly-anticipated follow-up to Donnelly’s 2019 debut Beware of the Dogs, Flood became the artist’s second consecutive album to reach the top 40 of the ARIA Albums Chart.
For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Indie Observer.
Love Live Music?
Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
Stella Donnelly 2023 Australian Tour
Supported by Mia June
Presented by triple j & Select Music
Friday, February 24th
Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC
Tickets: Moshtix
Saturday, February 25th
Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC
Tickets: Oztix
Sunday, February 26th
Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC
Tickets: Oztix
Thursday, March 2nd
Alter, Hobart, TAS
Tickets: Oztix
Friday, March 3rd
UC Hub, Canberra, ACT
Tickets: Moshtix
Saturday, March 4th
Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD
Tickets: Tanks Arts Centre
Thursday, March 9th
Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads, NSW
Tickets: Eventfinda
Friday, March 10th
The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD
Tickets: Moshtix
Wednesday, March 15th
Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle, NSW
Tickets: Oztix
Friday, March 17th
Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Tickets: Aucentury
Saturday, March 18th
UOW UniBar, Wollongong, NSW
Tickets: Moshtix
Thursday, March 30th
The Gov, Adelaide, SA
Tickets: Oztix
Friday, March 31st
Astor Theatre, Perth, WA
Tickets: Ticketek
Saturday, April 1st
The River, Margaret River, WA
Tickets: Oztix