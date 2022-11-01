Stella Donnelly will embark on a massive tour around Australia next year in support of her latest album Flood.

Fresh off the back of a huge year of touring in 2022, which included shows supporting Mitski and festival slots at the likes of Primavera, the singer-songwriter will hit the road Down Under from February until April.

Beginning in Melbourne on Friday, February 24th, she’ll then perform in 12 other cities before finishing her tour in Margaret River on Saturday, April 1st (see full dates below). Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, November 4th.

Support will be provided by rising singer-songwriter Mia June, who also hails from Western Australia like Donnelly.

The tour is in support of Donnelly’s second studio album Flood, which she released in August to positive reviews. “With its thoughtful mixture of sonic experimentation and classic touches, Flood achieves exactly what a sophomore album should,” Rolling Stone AU/NZ wrote in a four-year review.

The eagerly-anticipated follow-up to Donnelly’s 2019 debut Beware of the Dogs, Flood became the artist’s second consecutive album to reach the top 40 of the ARIA Albums Chart.

Stella Donnelly 2023 Australian Tour

Supported by Mia June

Presented by triple j & Select Music

Friday, February 24th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, February 25th

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC

Tickets: Oztix

Sunday, February 26th

Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC

Tickets: Oztix

Thursday, March 2nd

Alter, Hobart, TAS

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, March 3rd

UC Hub, Canberra, ACT

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, March 4th

Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD

Tickets: Tanks Arts Centre

Thursday, March 9th

Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads, NSW

Tickets: Eventfinda

Friday, March 10th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Moshtix

Wednesday, March 15th

Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle, NSW

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, March 17th

Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Aucentury

Saturday, March 18th

UOW UniBar, Wollongong, NSW

Tickets: Moshtix

Thursday, March 30th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, March 31st

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, April 1st

The River, Margaret River, WA

Tickets: Oztix