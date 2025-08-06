Stella Donnelly has released her first new music since 2022.

The acclaimed Australian singer-songwriter today shared a double A-side single, her first release since her 2022 album Flood.

“Baths” is accompanied by “Standing Ovation”, which was given its global debut on triple j Drive last night.

According to a press release, Donnelly’s comeback songs signals her reclaiming “her voice and creative space, offering listeners a glimpse into the journey she’s taken, and where she might be headed next.”

Donnelly says she came up with the melody for “Baths” while swimming laps at Brunswick Baths in Melbourne.

“The pool filter was making a humming sound on one note which allowed me to sing a melody over the top,” she explains. “It then continued when I got home and had a shower with the bathroom fan on. Both activities made it difficult to write any lyrics down. I finally sat with a keyboard and held a note and it all just came together. A little timeline of my life so far.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Donnelly’s double A-side single is her first release since signing with Dot Dash Recordings / Remote Control Records.

“It felt like the right time for a reset, creatively, personally, and professionally. I could think of no better home for these songs than Dot Dash,” she shares. “I’m so grateful to have found a team who genuinely believe in the music and have given me the space to explore what this next chapter looks like. I felt very much at home straight away!”

Donnelly’s last album came in 2022 when Flood made it into the top 30 on the ARIA Albums Chart. Flood, which made several year-end lists, earned a four-star review from Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

“It’s been three years since the stunning debut from Stella Donnelly, Beware of the Dogs, but the absence has only sharpened her sound and introspective songwriting,” the review read.

The jangling indie-pop gems we’ve come to expect remain, but there are intriguing new layers elsewhere… With its thoughtful mixture of sonic experimentation and classic touches, Flood achieves exactly what a sophomore album should.”

Stella Donnelly’s “Baths” / “Standing Ovation” is out now via Dot Dash Recordings / Remote Control Records.