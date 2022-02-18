Steph Curry recently went on the Knuckleheads podcast and talked about how his name is used in songs and talks he’s had with Drake about it.

Steph Curry is no stranger to his name being dropped all over the place when it comes to musical artists. The Bay Area basketball star has featured in many songs over his years with the Golden State Warriors.

E-40 mentioned Curry on the track ‘Choices [Yup]’ in 2015: “Sloppy with the rock? (Nope)/Steph Curry with the shot? (Yup)”

Lil Uzi Vert name drops Stephen in, ‘Safe House’ in 2015 as well: “Steph Curry with the ball status/Swerving, swerving around in all traffic”

Lecrae features Stephen’s name on ‘Cruising’ in 2016: “Went to the park to get the scoop/Saw the homeboys out there shootin’ hoop/And my shot kinda rusty but the fade clean/And me and Steph Curry on the same team/Win it like back to back/Nobody really want it after that”

Basketball rival and musical maestro Dame D.O.L.L.A. dropped Steph Curry’s name on ‘Soldier In The Game’ in 2015: “My life came full circle, at the park was throwin’ left hooks/Now I’m in the league with Stephen Curry and Russell Westbrook/Took a couple bumps, boy you never would see my chest shook/My heart came from a lion, this path only the best took”

Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and Jay-Z dropped a bar with Steph in it on ‘All The Way Up (remix)’ in 2016: “I just dropped the biggest of checks and the sh*t cleared/When everybody counted us out just this year/I’m Steph Curry in the clutch/Take a shot of this Royal Elite and go all the way up”

Ski Mask The Slump God borrows Curry’s name on ‘Broly’ in 2015: “Ice cream on me; McFlurry/Get away, hit a swish like Curry”

Kehlani’s song ‘Champion’ drops number 30’s name back in 2015: “Steph Curry for the win, boy/And I’m Curry with the pen, boy/Never miss a shot of a verse that’s a sin, boy/All across the board, yeah the Bay is on ten, boy”

Friend of Curry, Drake, used Curry’s name in his hit ‘0 to 100/ The Catch Up’ back in 2014: “I been Steph Curry with the shot/Been cookin’ with the sauce/Chef curry with the pot, boy”

Finally we have Cardi B‘s song ‘Be Careful’ which featured the star’s name in 2018: I wanna get married, like the Currys, Steph and Ayesha shit. But we more like Belly, Tommy and Keisha shit.”

The last two lyrics are the specific name drops Curry is referencing in this video. Curry particularly likes the Cardi B lyric referring to the difference between his relationship with Ayesha and the relationship between Tommy (DMX) and Keisha (Taral Hicks) in the 1998 classic Belly.