The news broke today that legendary musician and producer Steve Albini had died at the age of 61, leaving behind one of the most illustrious legacies in music history.

Albini’s career is littered with vital contributions to some of the most acclaimed albums of all time, while he was also an accomplished performer in his own right, leading ’90s rock band Shellac.

Albini will be remembered for his strong and frequently outspoken pro-artist views on the music business, and he’s been particularly outspoken about the direction the industry has been heading in over the past few decades.

Outside of his influence within the studio, Albini challenged music critics, journalists, and festivals, telling Double J in 2014 that “I think we’re in a pretty sad time in terms of the standards of journalism.” Sometimes, he was brutally honest in his assessments of music-world happenings, but history has proved him to be right fairly often.

In honour of Albini’s memory, we decided to take a look at five of the best albums that he worked on throughout his career. But they really only scratch the surface of Albini’s appeal and talent: it’s estimated he worked on thousands of albums, working with artists as varied as Songs: Ohia, Joanna Newsom, Cheap Trick, and Ty Segall.

Nirvana – In Utero

Albini challenge Kurt Kobain and Nirvana to cut out the middle man and corporate noise and escape in order to record the project with him, setting a two-week deadline to get it done. It would be Nirvana’s final album as a band, with Cobain wanting Albini’s help to capture room ambience during recording.

Mono – You Are There

Released back in 2006 as Japanese instrumental rock band Mono’s fourth album, Albini was the mastermind engineering the project when they recorded in Chicago. It’s lauded as some of Albini’s best work for its intense yet gorgeously crafted audio landscape.

Nina Nastasia – Run to Ruin

While any of Nina Nastasia’s albums could be on this list due to Albini producing each (and each one standing alone as a great body of work), Run to Ruin personifies darkness through its incredible songwriting and the atmosphere Albini crafted alongside the songs.

Pixies – Surfer Rosa

To put it lightly, Radiohead and Nirvana probably wouldn’t be around if it wasn’t for Pixie’s debut album, Surfer Rosa. Albini helped shape the future sound of grunge and alternative rock alongside the Pixies, creating a long-standing legacy moment that is still looked back upon fondly today.

Low – Things We Lost in the Fire

Things We Lost in he Fire was Low’s fifth studio album, and was released to immediate critical favour back in 2001. Still seen as a seminal release for indie rock, the album’s vivid experimentation lives on over 20 years later.