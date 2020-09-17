On August 20th, revered songwriter Justin Townes Earle passed away. He was 38. Justin’s father, Steve Earle, is set to release an album of Justin’s songs, in honour of his life.

The death of Earle was confirmed in a statement shared to social media. “It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin,” the statement reads. “So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly Justin.”

A press release confirmed that Steve Earle and the Dukes intend to record the covers album in October, with a release date scheduled for January 2021 to coincide with what would have been Justin Townes Earle’s 39th birthday.

All artist advances and royalties will go to a trust for Etta St. James Earle, the daughter of the late musician.