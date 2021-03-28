Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Content Warning: This article about Steve Johnson discusses abuse. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Steve Johnson, drummer for Grammy Award-winning band Alabama Shakes, was arrested on child abuse charges on Wednesday, March 24th in Limestone County, Alabama.

A Grand Jury indicted Johnson on charges of “willful torture, willful abuse, and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18″ with a bail set at $21,500. No other details surrounding the charges have been revealed. His arraignment is scheduled for April 7th, 2021.

Steve Johnson was previously arrested back in September 2019 after violating a protection order filed by his ex-wife, who alleged that the drummer threatened, harassed, stalked and choked her during their 2018 divorce. Johnson received a one-year suspended prison sentence and 24 months on probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanour charge in March 2020.

As Waff48 report, The Limestone County District Attorney requested the court to revoke that suspended sentence, alleging that Johnson “failed to avoid injurious or vicious habits” and “failed to avoid persons or places of disreputable or harmful conduct or character.”

Alabama Shakes have been on hiatus since 2018, following frontperson Brittany Howard’s departure to focus on her solo career.