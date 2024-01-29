R&B innovator. Grammy winner. Kendrick collaborator. TikTok favourite. Steve Lacy does it all. Don’t miss the genre-hopping superstar’s only two Australian headline shows this year in the Sydney Opera House’s Concert Hall.

Alongside fellow big names like Faye Webster and Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Lacy will put on a couple of extra shows while Down Under for Laneway 2024.

Lacy, described by NME as being “among contemporary R&B’s most revered names,” will perform his only Australian headline shows in intimate 360 in-the-round mode over two explosive nights at the iconic Sydney Opera House (see full dates below).

Lacy will be in confident form at the upcoming shows, with 2023 being an astoundingly impressive year for the genre-hopping artist. At the beginning of 2023, Lacy deservedly won Best Progressive R&B Album at the Grammy Awards for his second album, Gemini Rights (2022).

If Lacy had been an artist on the rise since his time with The Internet in the previous decade, Gemini Rights was the record that confirmed his star power to the world. Written, produced, and played almost entirely by Lacy himself, Gemini Rights was a breakout moment for an artist who didn’t even need a breakout moment, a kaleidoscopic record that refused to be pinned down, jumping from funk to psychedelia to alternative rock and every other genre in between.

A top 10 hit in his home country, Lacy’s album also charted well in Australia, New Zealand, and beyond. The album’s standout track, “Bad Habit”, went 3x platinum in Australia, and soundtracked a thousand and one TikTok videos (if you know, you know). Lacy’s big year was capped when he was named one of Time Magazine‘s Most Influential People of 2023.

A lesser artist might have taken the foot off the gas, but Lacy’s different. Still only 25-years-old, the Californian will bring his very best to Australia at the end of the month, and previous reviews of his live shows are testament to his quality.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“His performance is compelling, bolstered by an unwavering commitment to vulnerability,” The Line Of Best Fit once wrote about Lacy’s live show. “The ‘Bad Habit’ hitmaker performs with real wit and finesse, and leans into a newfound sense of spontaneity,” NME said of his 2022 London show.

And if critical persuasion isn’t enough, just look at the fans: when Lacy was last in Australia in 2022, his tour shows sold out instantly, leading to venues being upgraded due to the overwhelming demand.

Everything you need to know about Lacy’s Sydney shows can be found below. You don’t want to make it a “Bad Habit” by missing out on the best overseas artists visiting this country.

Steve Lacy

Presented by Frontier Touring, Penny Drop & Sydney Opera House

Tickets available via sydneyoperahouse.com

Wednesday, January 31st-Thursday, February 1st

Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW