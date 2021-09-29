E Street guitarist turned activist turned The Sopranos actor Steven Van Zandt has unveiled his new memoir, Unrequited Infatuations, a chronicle of his uncanny career since the mid-1960s.

In the memoir, Steven Van Zandt delved into the wild and rowdy days he spent as a musician in the 1970s. A time, he admits, saw him develop “a temporary addiction to ménages à trois.”

In an interview with Page Six, Van Zandt, 70, delved into his threesome affliction. “It was a real, sexually liberated time,” he said. “The ’70s, there’s never been anything quite like it, honestly. It was just a wild, wild time, and women were truly, truly liberated there for a minute.

“I mean, it was a really wonderful time to be alive. So, you know, ménages à trois [were] not that unusual.”

Van Zandt admits that it was his relationship with his now-wife, Maureen, that changed his freewheeling ways. The rocker proposed to Maureen in Venice, Italy, under the Bridge of Sighs. The pair were married on New Year’s Eve in 1982, with the late Little Richard officiating the wedding, and Bruce Springsteen as the best man.

During a recent interview, Van Zandt opened up about how leaving E Street to pursue a solo music career never felt right to him.

“I’ve always had very, very strong feelings of feeling that I did the wrong thing by leaving. That’s 15 years of work; I just threw it away.” he admitted.

Ultimately, Van Zandt returned to the E Street Band when it was reformed (briefly in 1995, and on an ongoing since 1999) and remains a dedicated member.

