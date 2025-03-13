Steven Wilson is bringing ‘The Overview Tour’ to Australia this November.

The tour celebrates the release of his latest album, The Overview, out now via Fiction Records.

The tour kicks off on Wednesday, November 12th at the Astor Theatre in Perth, followed by Thursday, November 13th at Her Majesty’s Theatre in Adelaide. Steven Wilson then heads to Melbourne’s The Forum on Saturday, November 15th, Sydney’s ICC Darling Harbour Theatre on Sunday, November 16th, and wraps up at Brisbane’s QPAC Concert Hall on Monday, November 17.

Pre-Registration opens on Friday, March 14th at 7am and closes on Tuesday, March 18th at 8am local time. Pre-registered fans can purchase tickets from Tuesday, March 20th at 8am until Thursday, March 20th at 8am. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, March 20th at 9am local time.

For tickets and more information, visit teamwrktouring.com and stevenwilsonhq.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven Wilson (@stevenwilsonhq)

Wilson will be joined by an all-star band featuring Nick Beggs (bass), Craig Blundell (drums), Randy McStine (guitar), and Craig Blundell (drums), ensuring a powerhouse live experience.

The Overview is described as a “42-minute conceptual journey inspired by the ‘overview effect’—the awe astronauts feel when viewing Earth from space.” The album marks a return to Wilson’s signature long-form progressive style, first defined with Porcupine Tree and his early solo work.

The Australian leg of ‘The Overview Tour’ follows UK, European, and American dates.

“‘The Overview Tour’ is shaping up to be my most epic live show to date and I can’t wait to rejoin my incredible band for this run of performances,” Wilson shared on social media.

With six Grammy nominations, three consecutive UK Top 5 albums, and acclaimed remixes for Pink Floyd, The Who, King Crimson, and Tears For Fears under his belt, Wilson promises a show that’s as ambitious as it is unforgettable.

Expect mind-bending tracks from The Overview alongside gems from Wilson’s illustrious career.