Stevie Nicks has opened up about undergoing an abortion during the peak of Fleetwood Mac’s success back in 1979.

Nicks recently sat down with The Guardian, where she delved into women’s rights, in light of the death of her personal “hero” US supreme court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The reflective conversation saw Nicks muse on her personal experience with abortion.

“Abortion rights, that was really my generation’s fight. If President Trump wins this election and puts the judge he wants in, she will absolutely outlaw it and push women back into back-alley abortions,” she said.

Stevie Nicks had an abortion back in 1979, whilst Fleetwood Mac were celebrating the success of their opus, Rumours. At the time, she was in a relationship with Don Henly of the Eagles.

“If I had not had that abortion, I’m pretty sure there would have been no Fleetwood Mac,” said Nicks.

“There’s just no way that I could have had a child then, working as hard as we worked constantly. And there were a lot of drugs, I was doing a lot of drugs … I would have had to walk away.”

“And I knew that the music we were going to bring to the world was going to heal so many people’s hearts and make people so happy. And I thought: you know what? That’s really important. There’s not another band in the world that has two lead women singers, two lead women writers. That was my world’s mission.”

Check out ‘Edge of Seventeen’ by Stevie Nicks:

Last month, Nicks penned an open letter, paying her respect to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“She fought for me, and all women,” Nicks wrote. “I I feel today very much like I felt on the night my own mother died. I feel like someone punched me in the stomach. My tears have not stopped since a friend tip toed into my room and said ‘Stevie, Ruth died.’ (No need for the last name…)”

“I so believed that she would live for a few more years,” Nicks continued. “I wanted to meet her. I wanted to hold her hand and give her a huge hug and thank her for all she had done for women, and for all she would continue to do.”

“She was our girl, our champion, our finest example. She was Ruth.”